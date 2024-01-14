Riley Keough helping dad Danny Keough ‘cope’ with Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough is still grieving her loss as their daughter Riley Keough helps him cope.

The only child of Elvis Presley died a year ago on January 12, after suffering two cardiac arrest due to complications from a small bowel obstruction.

Danny had reportedly just returned to their shared home from dropping her twins Finley and Harper, 14, who she shared with fourth husband Michael Lockwood, to school when the tragedy occurred.

He was still living with his ex-wife for quite some time after they lost son Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020 at 27.

Jerry Schilling, who is a longtime family friend of the Presley’s told People Magazine that Danny is mourning Lisa Marie one year after her death.

“I worry about Danny. He is so hurt and has been so hurt with Ben Storm and then Lisa,” Jerry said. “He’s carrying a big heart.”

Jerry added, “I do feel that his daughter Riley really shows him a lot of love and care, and I think that helps keep Danny going.”

The former couple were married between 1988 and 1994 and shared children, Riley and Benjamin.

Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, is also “still grieving,” a source told Life & Style. “While the sadness will never go away, Riley’s doing her best to heal.”