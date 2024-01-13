Riley Keough ‘keeping family together’ a year after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Riley Keough is making sure to keep her family together one year after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, became the sole trustee of her mother’s Graceland estate, following a legal battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

Jerry Schilling, who is a close family friend of the Presley family and a former manager of late Lisa Marie, told praised Keough of her efforts towards her family.

“She’s a very bright, loving human being that has made sure the family stays together,” Jerry said of the Zola actress, who is also big sister to twins Harper and Finley with her mother’s fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

On Lisa Marie’s first death anniversary, Riley also honoured her mother’s request to release her posthumous memoir, which will come out in October 2024.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’ daughter,” Riley said in a statement.

She shared that it was a “privilege, albeit a bittersweet one” to work on the book and she is “so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

The War Pony director also took to social media to mourn her mother’s absence by sharing a throwback photo of the pair from when she was a young child.

The famous mother-daughter duo appeared to be sitting at a diner, playing the peg game, as they smiled at the camera. Riley was smiling as she was dressed in a pair of overalls, while Lisa Marie was in a light grey crewneck sweater and a black hat.