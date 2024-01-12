Lisa Marie Presley’s untitled memoir sets to release in 2024: Deets inside

Lisa Marie Presley’s to release posthumous memoir in 2024: More inside

Lisa Marie Presley is all set to release her upcoming untitled memoir in October 2024.



In a statement from Random House via PEOPLE, Riley Keough, who is a collaborator of Lisa, “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter.”

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one,” added the 34-year-old.

Prior to Lisa’s demise in January 2023, she asked Riley to help her finish the memoir.

However, the actress pointed out after her mother’s death, Riley began listening to tapes that Lisa recorded for the memoir.

The stories that were recorded included Lisa’s relationship with her father Elvis and her “complicated” relationship with her mother, Priscilla.

Other stories included Lisa’s marriages to stars Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson, and the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

According to a statement, Sanyu Dillon, President of Random House Group stated, “We are so honoured to publish Lisa Marie’s memoir with Riley's thoughtful collaboration.”

“Lisa Marie led a truly singular life, and we know this book, brought to publication with the guidance of her daughter, will be a beautiful legacy not only for her children but for the generations of people who have loved her,” explained Sanyu

Interestingly, the audiobook of Lisa’s forthcoming memoir will reportedly be narrated by Riley and even added “never-before-heard recollections” in her late mother’s voice.

Riley added. “I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”