Riley Keough on a path to healing almost one-year after mum Lisa Presley’s demise

Riley Keough is on a path to healing nearly one-year after her mother Lisa Marie Presley's death.



A source told Life & Style, “Riley is still grieving.”

Riley, who lost her mom on January 12 due to cardiac arrest, is trying to cope with grief.

Another insider revealed, “While the sadness will never go away, Riley’s doing her best to heal.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six star also laid her brother, Benjamin Keough, to rest back in 2020 after he committed suicide at the age of 27.

However, Lisa’s death had created a bit of rift between Riley and actress’ grandmother Priscilla Presley amid heated feud over Elvis Presley’s estate.

Following a legal battle, Riley was nominated as the sole trustee of the late Lights Out singer’s estate, with Lisa and Michael Lockwood’s 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley, named as the sub-trusts, per the settlement terms.

The source noted that now Riley and Priscilla have “made amends with each other,” despite the sin

“Their relationship is in a much better place today,” reflected an insider.

Earlier in June, Riley and Priscilla were standing side by side to celebrate Harper and Finley finishing middle school.

Previously, Priscilla spoke up about Lisa in the court documents, saying, “My daughter's passing was both devastating and heartbreaking.”

“We have learned that the fans realise that we are 'Just a Family.' Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa's wishes are what are most important to all of us,” she stated.

Priscilla added, “My granddaughter (Riley), through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”