Priscilla Presley still ‘torn up inside’ one year after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Priscilla Presley is still grieving the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, one year after her death.

In an interview with People Magazine, the longtime pal of the Presley family, Jerry Schilling revealed that the 78-year-old is “torn up inside” after losing so many close members of her family.

Schilling said that Priscilla is “coping as best she can” with her daughter’s death after losing her “grandson that she was very close to.”

“She has tried to continue on and is doing a good job of doing that, but she’s emotionally torn up inside,” he said.



Lisa Marie, the only child of late King of Rock and Roll, died in January 2023, just two days after her public appearance at the Golden Globes that year.

It was revealed that she of died of complications from a small bowel obstruction after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news of her death came three years after she lost her son, Ben Storm Keough, to suicide at 27.

On her first death anniversary on Friday, January 12, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley took to X, formerly Twitter, to pen a heartfelt tribute to her late daughter.

“Today is a very solemn day,” she wrote. “It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you. Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort,” she signed off as ‘Mom’ alongside a heart emoji.