Priscilla Presley refutes claims of feud with Lisa Marie Presley before her death

Priscilla Presley is still reeling from the untimely death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January this year.



The ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 78, attended a Q&A in Las Vegas on Friday ahead of the premiere of Sofia Coppola’s film, based on her memoir, Elvis and Me.

“It's not easy. It still isn’t easy,” Priscilla told fans. “It’s still unbelievable, and you have to get yourself through it. ... I have to be here for her.”

She also recalled the last time the two hung out together at the Golden Globe Awards, as they rooted for Austin Butler to win for his lead role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

She also refuted previous claims a friend made about how Lisa Marie didn’t even want to sit next to Priscilla at Golden Globes.

“We were in the audience, and we were holding hands, and we were pushing for Austin,” she shared. “Obviously he got it, and we celebrated and that was such a great time and a great memory, because two days later she passed.”

Priscilla shared that it was “great” that they “had that time together.” She said, “She left me with a lot of great memories.”

The comments come nine months a friend told the New York Post, “Lisa didn’t want to have anything to do with her mom. She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option.”

They added, “At the Golden Globes, they were made to sit together by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association … Lisa didn’t even go with Priscilla, Jerry Schilling [a longtime Elvis friend] was her chaperone. The HFP pushed [mother and daughter] together.”