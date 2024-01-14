Jason Momoa opens up about one location he enjoyed anonymity

Jason Momoa has recently confessed he gets recognised wherever he goes because of his unique appearance and height.
“I get recognised wherever I go,” said the Aquaman star in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE while talking about his new travel series On the Roam.
Jason stated, “I’m 6’4”, Hawaiian, probably in stripes and in pink, not being subtle, so. It’s just the way it is.”
However, the actor revealed there was one location where he enjoyed the luxury of anonymity.
“You know when I got away with it, I was in Jordan and you’ve got to be fully wrapped and covered up,” pointed out Jason.
Dishing out his experience, the Dune actor remarked, “It was amazing. No one knew. I was standing next to people, it was great.”
“A little bit of my tattoo came through and I saw a person like,” and Jason then slowly put one finger to his mouth in a shhh gesture.
“Luckily they followed my direction,” added the actor.
Speaking about his new travel show, Jason mentioned, “It’s me on the road and all the things that I love to do.”
“And all the things I’ve never done in my life that I've wanted to do,” he told the outlet.
Meanwhile, Jason’s On the Roam will premiere from January 18 on MAX.
