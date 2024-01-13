Meghan Markle conveys powerful message to Princess Kate amid rift

Meghan Markle sends powerful message to Princess Kate amid rift

Meghan Markle is reportedly sending a powerful message to Kate Middleton with her fashion choices amid the ongoing royal rift.

In conversation with GB News, celebrity stylist Marian Kwei claimed that the Duchess of Sussex aims to show the world that she "can do it all" with her 'timeless' fashion choices.

She shared, "With her fashion choices, since she became involved with Prince Harry, Meghan has wanted to assert that she is an elegant timeless style icon who can do it all."

The stylist added that Meghan's choice of clothing is not a "mere coincidence" but, it's a "reflection of her interest in a wide range of personal projects and an understanding that this calls for a personal image that suits all."

There is no hidden fact that there is an ongoing rivalry between Kate and Meghan since the former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry's departure from the royal family.

Recently, it was reported that Princess Kate is winning peoples' hearts with her dedication towards royal duties, unlike Meghan, who keeps 'moaning' against the royal family.

To rebrand her image, the Duchess of Sussex announced at the 2023 Variety's Power Of Women gala that she is working on some interesting projects.

Speaking of Meghan's future ventures, Marian added, "It will be her bid to keep communicating to us that she is not a one-trick pony and even more importantly, that she can succeed at whatever she puts her mind to."