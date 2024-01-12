‘Parasite’ director calls for investigation into Lee Sun-Kyun’s tragic death

Lee Sun-Kyun allegedly begged police not to leak the details of his drug use investigation

Lee Sun-Kyun was put to rest last December, but the case of his strange and shocking death continues.

Bong Joon-ho, the director of Parasite – the Oscar-winning movie that launched Sun-Kyun into mainstream Hollywood success – has banded together with a group of South Korean artists to call for an official investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

The newly formed group known as the Korean Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists convened at a press conference in Seoul – the capital of South Korea – and urged authorities to probe into police’s conduct and the subsequent media scrutiny into Lee’s drug investigation.

“We urge a thorough investigation to determine whether there was any fault in the police’s (information) security in the two months since the first information leak about the investigation into the late actor up to his death,” Bong urged per Korean news agency Yonhap via Deadline.

“We demand clear truth regarding whether it was legally right for the police to release the late actor’s police appearance schedules to the press.”

Lee, who played a leading role in the 2019 hit thriller, passed away last month in an apparent suicide while under investigation for alleged drug use.

In the days leading up to his alleged suicide, the late actor had allegedly begged authorities not to release the details of his investigation to the public owing to the stringent laws and culture in South Korea, which they refused.