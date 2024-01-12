Holly Willoughby teases comeback in first Instagram update since This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby is gearing up for her return to the TV.

The 42-year-old television personality returned to social media after landing hosting gig on Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 12, the former This Morning star posted a photo of her ice skating show scrip for the season, writing in caption: “And so it begins…”

One hour into the post went live, it garnered nearly 50,000 likes and over 1k comments, brimming with support and well wishes.

Also Read: Holly Willoughby approached for Netflix show amid TV comeback on Dancing On Ice

“Good luck sweetheart we have missed you and hope you're in a better place now,” wrote one in the comment section.

“you'll do fantastic hosting again this year, and a 20 year reunion with stephen, all of us will be watching to see you shine,” expressed another.

Her shock return to Instagram comes only weeks after it was announced that Willoughby will be presenting season 16 of the dancing competition.

The multi-hyphenate star previously announced her departure from This Morning after 14 years via a lengthy Instagram statement.

Her decision was influenced by safety concerns, after a man was charged by UK police for plotting kidnap and murder of the television personality.