Joe Alwyn makes subtle move to avoid Taylor Swift's album drama

Joe Alwyn is focused on his work amid Taylor Swift's new album controversy, claimed a new report.

According to People Magazine, an insider claimed that the British actor is "doing well" in life and is "focused on work."

For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

Swift admitted to closing the painful chapters of her life with her album, seemingly hinting at her breakup with Alwyn.



Previously, another source told the above-mentioned media outlet that the Conversations with Friends actor is "dating and happy."

An insider shared, "He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way."

An insider claimed that Alwyn has "moved on" from the globally known musician, and he never talked poorly about her" because he "was in love with her."

It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Alwyn parted ways in 2023 following their six-year-long 'low-key' relationship.