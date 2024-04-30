Joe Alwyn makes subtle move to avoid Taylor Swift's album drama

Joe Alwyn is focused on his work amid Taylor Swift's new album controversy, claimed a new report.
According to People Magazine, an insider claimed that the British actor is "doing well" in life and is "focused on work."
For the unversed, Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.
Swift admitted to closing the painful chapters of her life with her album, seemingly hinting at her breakup with Alwyn.
Previously, another source told the above-mentioned media outlet that the Conversations with Friends actor is "dating and happy."
An insider shared, "He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way."
Previously, another source told the above-mentioned media outlet that the Conversations with Friends actor is "dating and happy."
An insider claimed that Alwyn has "moved on" from the globally known musician, and he never talked poorly about her" because he "was in love with her."
It is pertinent to mention that Swift and Alwyn parted ways in 2023 following their six-year-long 'low-key' relationship.
Ryan Reynolds is friends with Hugh Jackman and co-owns Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney
Taylor Swift name-checked fellow musician Charlie Puth on the titular track of ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’
Taylor Swift may walk the red carpet of Vogue’s Met Gala without Travis Kelce
Beyonce voices Simba’s love interest Nala while Blue Ivy voices their daughter, Kiara
The ‘Cadillac Man’ actor, Zack Norman was also a producer and did cameos in big projects
Rihanna opens up about her album status at Fenty Beauty event