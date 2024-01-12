Holly Willoughby approached for Netflix show amid TV comeback on Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby is set to host Dancing On Ice this Sunday, alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern

Reports suggest that Holly Willoughby is being considered to co-host a new jungle-themed show with Bear Grylls for Netflix.

The 42-year-old TV presenter has been approached to lead the series, where celebrity participants will face challenges from survival expert Bear Grylls.

If she takes on the role, this would mark Holly's first significant project since stepping down from hosting This Morning in October.

A source told The Sun: 'A group of celebrities will be put into a jungle where they will have to tackle a series of challenges.

'If they lose, they'll have to pit their wits against Bear, who will be hunting them down.

It's a really exciting concept and Bear is totally on board. Now they have Holly in their sights to host it.'

The insider added that Holly is open to offers but will be 'carefully cherry-picking' her next projects.

Holly has prior experience in a jungle setting, having hosted a season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

Her return to television is imminent, as she is set to host Dancing On Ice this Sunday, alongside new co-host Stephen Mulhern, who has replaced Phillip Schofield.