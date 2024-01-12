Kristen Stewart looks back at 'Twilight' dubs it as 'percolating'

Kristen Stewart looks back at 'Twilight' as 'percolating'

Years after the successful debut of Twilight, Kristen Stewart, the lead actress, still feels that the vampire movie was a "gay movie."



When the 33-year-old thought back on her previous personas, she discovered queer moments—even in Bella Swan.

"I can only see it now," she told Variety. "I don't think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It's such a gay movie."

The actress continued, "I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor and Rob and me, and it's so hidden and not OK," pointing to fellow stars Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson.

"I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book. It's all about oppression, about wanting what's going to destroy you. That's a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love," she added.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, novelist Stephenie Meyer's faith is widely acknowledged to have a significant influence on her works.

According to Business Insider, the 50-year-old abstained from using drugs, drinking excessively, having sex gratuitously, and using foul language because of this.