Julia Roberts stays committed to avoiding ‘intimate scenes’ on screen

Julia Roberts has disclosed the genuine reason behind her decision to refrain from nude scenes.

The 56-year-old actress has consciously avoided taking on provocative roles, even in her iconic portrayal as a prostitute in Pretty Woman, where she remained fully clothed.

During an interview conducted by screenwriter Richard Curtis for her debut cover of British Vogue, Julia shared that her choice stems from a desire to support other women who may feel compelled to disrobe on screen.

When asked about any sense of responsibility to other women based on her on-screen choices, Julia explained, "My G-rated career…"

Furthermore, she hinted that her firm stance could be linked to an unexpected connection to a feminist icon.

The Oscar-winning actress had previously stated that her decision to avoid nudity was influenced by her commitment to setting an example for her children.

'You know, not to be criticising others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself.'

When asked if she would consider doing a nude scene in a film, she said: 'You know it’s not really what I do, so if you are going ask me to do it, you have to expect it to be toned down. You know, as a mum of three, I feel like that.'

In 2002, Julia married cameraman Danny Moder and became a mother to twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter in 2004. Three years later, they welcomed their son Henry.

