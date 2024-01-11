Prince William, Kate Middleton eager to ‘shift focus’ for 2024 royal engagements

Princess Kate and Prince William are set to take their first royal enagagement of 2024 next month.

According to the Mirror, the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit a foreign military base where British armed service personnel are stationed to express their gratitude on behalf of the nation.

The outlet opted out of sharing the name of the country for security reasons.

A royal source shared that the royal pair are keen t o “celebrate the efforts of those personnel abroad, often away from their family and friends, fighting in conflicts that are a long way from home.”

“This is about a renewed focus to recognise their dedication and the royals feel very strongly about their role in representing the armed forces,” they added.

The King in waiting previously visited Poland last year to pay a tribute to soldiers fighting in Ukranian war against Russia.

William and Kate have been closely associated with armed forces due to their roles conferred to them following King Charles’ ascension to the throne.

The father of three was appointed Colonel-in-Chief and The Army Air Corps, while Kate took the role of Colonel-in-Chief as well as 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards.

Moreover, the eldest son of the King has also served as a Platoon Commander in The Blues and Royals in the Army and RAF Search and Rescue pilot in the Royal Air Force.