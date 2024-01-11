'Cruel' Matthew Perry accused of physical assault towards exes, estranged pal

Matthew Perry accused of physical assault, lying about sobriety

Matthew Perry perpetuated physical abuse towards several women, including his former partners and estranged best friend Morgan Moses.

The Friends alum succumbed to an overdose of ketamine at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023. He was understood to be sober in the months leading up to his death. However, multiple sources came forward to give an insight into the late actor’s mental instability, claiming he was “never clean”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source revealed to author Alison Boshoff that he assaulted Moses, his live-in sober companion, following a “horrible breakdown” at his home.

In his 2022 memoir, Perry described her as his “best friend” and credited her for saving his life, however, the insider claimed the twosome was not on speaking terms at the time.

“Morgan was no longer working with Matthew. He had a horrible breakdown and in the heat of the moment he could not control his emotions. He had a fear that he was going to be abandoned,” they told the outlet.

“He shoved Morgan into a wall and threw her onto a bed. She left.”

Moreover, the Mr. Sunshine actor has also been accused of being violent toward his former fiancée Molly Hurwitz after she confronted him about cheating and ended their engagement in 2021.

“He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy,” they shared. “He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

A separate source also alleged his abusive behaviour towards one of his former girlfriends, who he first met in rehab.

“He was cruel,” the told Us Weekly. “He had to pay for a lot of women to go to therapy. He left a lot of destruction.”

