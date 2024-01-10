Matthew Perry’s death investigation: 'Friends' actor's case closed?

Matthew Perry death investigation has been concluded

Matthew Perry’s death is no longer being investigated, as per the authorities.



On Tuesday, January 9, People revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department decided not to continue investigating the actor's death.

On October 28, 2023, officials discovered 54-year-old Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades residence. At the site, there were no indications of foul play.

In December 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released a toxicology report stating that "the acute effects of ketamine" were Perry's official cause of death.

Contributing variables were drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, an opioid treatment drug. He was declared “dead in an accident”.

In the memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, published in 2022, Perry talked about how ketamine treatments helped him "ease pain and help with depression."

Even though Perry didn't like the course of therapy, he gave an explanation for why he would "continually sign up for this s–t."

“It was something different, and anything different is good,” Perry wrote.

“Taking K is like being hit in the head with a giant happy shovel. But the hangover was rough and outweighed the shovel.”

Perry eventually decided that ketamine "was not for" him, despite the fact that it appeared to benefit him at various times in his life.