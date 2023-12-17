Matthew Perry accused of lying about sobriety, pal claims actor was 'never clean'

A friend of Matthew Perry debunked the recently released autopsy report, which claimed the late actor had been clean for months before his death.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the anonymous friend claimed the Friends alum “lied to everyone about being clean.”

They said, “He never was [clean]. It is very sad. You know the biggest lie he told was probably to himself.”

Matthew Perry, who died in October at the age of 54 due to a ketamine overdose, detailed his sobriety journey after years of substance abuse in his memoir released last year.

The source accused the late star of being ‘manipulative’ when it came to his ‘struggles with using,’ noting it was “such a struggle, such a battle, and he battled every day to the end.”

According to the autopsy report published earlier this week, the Mr. Sunshine actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine,” which they deduced to recreational use rather than abuse.

Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles on October 28. First responders were called to the scene over suspicion of cardiac arrest by the actor’s assistant, who had gone to run errands at the time of drowning.