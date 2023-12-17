Matthew Perry’s ketamine use in final days was ‘likely recreational’: Report

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023

Matthew Perry’s autopsy report is raising some alarm bells amongst medical experts.

According to his recent autopsy report obtained by Page Six Friday, the late Friends star, 54, was dabbling in a cocktail of drugs in the weeks leading up to his death – and not all of them may have been for medicinal purposes.

The report specifically noted that Perry passed away from “acute effects of ketamine” which he was using for “ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety.”

However, neuroscientist and physician Dr. Bankole Johnson recently told the outlet that since Perry was also taking an opioid-like substance called buprenorphine, no sane doctor would prescribe him ketamine as the combination could be disastrous.

Hence, “It is more likely this was recreational ketamine use,” he posited, further noting that “It would be questionable medicine to provide someone also using buprenorphine – a true recipe for disaster.

It could also be likely that Perry was indeed self-medicating and purchased it illegally since he could not get it over-the-counter or with a prescription.

The report further revealed that aside from the deadly duo of ketamine and buprenorphine, Perry was also taking Tammoxifen to lose weight, nicotine lollipops to help him quit smoking, and antidiabetic medication.

A close female friend of Perry further spilled that Perry was “angry and mean” in the weeks leading to his death because he had been taking testosterone shots, per the outlet.