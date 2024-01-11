James Kottak, Scorpions, Kingdom Come Drummer dead at 61

James Kottak dead at 61

James Kottak is not going to be around drums anymore.



James Kottak, 61, passed away in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday morning. He was the drummer for both Kingdom Come and the former Scorpions. Tobi, his daughter, has not disclosed the cause of death.

In a Facebook post, Scorpions honoured the late musician.

“Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61,” the band captioned a black-and-white image of Kottak.

“James was a wonderful human being , a great musician and loving family man … he was our Brother from another Mother and will be truly missed . … Rock ‘n Roll Forever. RIP James.”

Kottak played drums for the Scorpions during their biggest success, Rock You Like a Hurricane, in 1984. He stayed with the band from 1996 until 2016, which was the longest tenure of any member.

Prior to that, from 1987 to 1995, he served as the founding drummer for Kingdom Come, another German hard rock band.

As a side gig, Kottak appeared on a few reality TV shows, such as Ex-Wives of Rock in 2012.

In 2014, Kottak, who battled alcoholism, was taken into custody for intoxication in public. In 2016, the Scorpions sacked him due to his illness.

From 1996 till 2010, the Louisville native Kottak was wed to Tommy Lee's sister Athena. Their son Matthew became the focus of a custody dispute.