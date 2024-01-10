Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson tipped for new role in royal family

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has been urged to facilitiate reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles due to her special position in the royal family.

The Duchess of York was a welcome surprise at the royal family’s walkabout in Christmas at Sandringham last month, symbolic of her warm relations with them.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal commentator Jennie Bond ascribed Fergie’s current relationship with the royals as well as her daughter Princess Eugenie’s friendship with Harry as the solution to heal the rift.

For the unversed, the youngest son of King Charles has been at odds with his father and brother Prince William following his decision to quit the Royal Family with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Bond suggested to the outlet: "If Sarah can be welcomed back after 30 years, hope is never lost for a reconciliation between father and son.”

"We know that Eugenie has maintained a close relationship with Harry, perhaps Sarah could act as a mentor to help him reconcile with his father,” she explained.

The royal expert argued that it was a “significant illustration” by the King to display a united front in front of those raising doubts about monarchy.

Bond also noted that royal family members seemed “pleased to have Sarah back”, after she finalized divorce from the disgraced royal in 1996.

At the end, the royal expert expressed hope for Harry and Meghan’s royal return one day, saying, “This is a new generation of royals, most of whom have had their own ups and downs, divorces, scandals and very public mistakes."

"[Royal Family] should and it seems do, have some sympathy for a woman who came into the family in a blaze of popularity,” she added.