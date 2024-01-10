Travis Scott ‘agitated’ by ex Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Golden Globes PDA

Travis Scott appears to be jealous of ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s new romance with Timothée Chalamet.

The rapper, who shares two children with the reality star, is “agitated anytime he sees Kylie” with the Wonka actor, an insider told The Daily Mail.

The insider referred to Jenner’s PDA-filled appearance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, claiming that Travis was not happy to witness that.

“He doesn’t like to see them together and he does his best to avoid it even though he could not avoid it today,” the source said, noting that his “feelings about them together are known already and he has addressed it in his music.”

The Sicko Mode rapper “believes [Kylie has] downgraded. Of course, he thinks that she is trying to get to him.”

During the commercial break on the Sunday’s awards, the couple, who started dating since April 2023, seemingly exchanged ‘I love yous’ as they indulged in conversation appearing loved up.

Travis and Kylie are continuing to co-parent their daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. And the rapper has accepted that his baby mama has moved on.

“He knows him and Kylie are done for good and does not want to be around the two of them together,” they continued. “He is actively involved with his kids and always will be there for them.”

“[Travis] is focusing on his upcoming album Jackboyz 2 and is trying to block out all the other noise,” the source said. “He has moved on too though and has no shortage of women to choose from.”