Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner profess love during 2024 Golden Globes?

The 2024 Golden Globes cameras caught a rather intimate moment between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who seemingly professed their love to each other.



While the award show was on a commercial break, which was held on Sunday in Los Angeles, the couple appeared loved up as they engaged in a conversation. At one point of their talks, the Wonka actor, 27, reaches up to plant a fleeting kiss on the reality star, 26.

As the behind-the-scene moment went viral on social media, many users pointed out the couple, who started dating since April 2023, may have exchanged “I love yous.”

They’re giving me major heart eyes, someone pass me the fan,” one fan gushed.

Another fan declared, “Oh he’s in love.”

While many fans gushed over the romance, meanwhile, others believed that it could merely be a PR stunt.



“This has to be a PR stunt,” one wrote under a Pop Base tweet.

One user commented on the moment, “This is kinda adorable, kinda cringe.”

Earlier in September 2023, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.



An insider told Us Weekly at the time that some of Jenner’s family had already met Chalamet and they “really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past.”

The insider added, “He has a great sense of humour, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”