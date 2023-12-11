Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner 'quietly' taking next big step in their romance

Timothée Chalamet makes Kylie Jenner ‘happy’ with latest move

Timothée Chalamet appears to taking the next big step amid his romance with Kylie Jenner.



An insider revealed to OK! Magazine that the Dune actor "has quietly been moving things into Kylie’s $36 million mansion."



The source claimed that the 27-year-old actor lives with the mother-of-two when he is in Los Angeles. "She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet!"



Timothée, who is currently promoting his new film Wonka, likes the "idea of the same home base" as his girlfriend.

Reports further suggested that the couple believes it’s the best way to see one another with their busy schedules.



"They miss each other so much when they’re apart, and that’s been most evident recently with his huge press tour," an insider added.



Earlier in September, Kylie and Timothée confirmed their relationship with their debut outing at Beyoncé’s star-studded Renaissance World Tour held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.

In a previous video shared by TMZ, the couple was seen getting cosy, as they made out several times, and appeared affectionate towards each other in public.

Before Timothée, the beauty mogul was romantically involved with rapper Travis Scott.

The exes share a five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and one-year-old son, Aire.