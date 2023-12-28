Kylie Jenner seeking approval of loved ones for Timothee Chalamet romance

Kylie Jenner believes her romance with Timothée Chalamet is special as the pair is spending more time together during the festive season.

The Wonka star, 27, seemingly attended The Kardashians annual Christmas Eve soirée amid his romance with the reality star, 26.

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” an insider told Us Weekly, noting the pair have been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.”

Moreover, the reality star is also bringing along her beau to meet her loved ones indicating that there might be a special connection between the two.

“Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything,” the source said. As for Chalamet, he is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection.”

The two sparked romance rumours back in April when a tipster shared a possible romance. They were first pictured together in June as they were seen spending together outside the actor’s Beverly Hills home.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time that some of Jenner’s family had already met Chalamet and they “really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past.”

The insider added, “He has a great sense of humour, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”