Kylie Jenner ‘staging’ PDA with Timothee Chalamet to snub ex Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner stepped out with her new beau Timothée Chalamet at Beyoncé's concert in Inglewood, California, where her ex Travis Scott was also in attendance.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was spotted among the crowd at Beyoncé's iconic Renaissance tour concert, while his Kylie Cosmetics founder engaged in full-blown PDA with the Wonka actor, 27.

The Sicko Mode rapper, 32, and the reality star dated on and off since 2017 before breaking things off earlier this year. The exes remain on amicable terms as they coparent their two children: Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.



In a video clip shared by TMZ, Jenner and the Call Me By Your Name actor were seen flirting and locking lips, officially confirming romance rumours, which emerged back in April.

In the comment section, many fans noted that the PDA appeared to be 'staged' and 'fake' as the pair seems to be alert of the cameras on them.

"Strange how they both keep looking at the camera," one fan pointed out.



"This seems so staged," chimed in another. While one agreed writing, "The way she looks at the camera. So staged."

"Yea she knew exactly where the cameras were and timed that perfectly," opined a IG user.

The mom of two and her new beau were seated in a separate VIP section while the Grammy-nominated rapper was spotted strolling along the main floor of the stadium guided by security.

Moreover, Scott was also seen close to Kris Jenner and her partner, Corey Gamble in a video shared by record producer Swizz Beatz, who was in attendance with his wife, Alicia Keys, at the concert.

The Astroworld rapper have seemingly take a dig at the Dune actor sparking speculating that he is not happy with the new romance.

In his track Meltdown from his latest album Utopia, Scott called out the Little Women actor as he mentions “chocolate” and “the Willy Wonka factory” alluding to his upcoming movie. He then raps the lines, seemingly addressing Jenner, to find “another flame hot as me, b----h.”