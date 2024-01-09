What is Kate Middleton’s birthday curse? Princess’ big day marred by chaos

Princess Kate turns 42 on January 9

Kate Middleton hasn’t had a peaceful birthday in years. However, if cards are played right, the Princess of Wales could enjoy turning 42 in peace for the first time since 2020.

It is what tabloids have begin dubbing the ‘Kate Middleton’s birthday curse,’ as her big day frequently gets overshadowed royal family scandals, and if not that, then a global pandemic.

Last year, when the royal watchers were anticipating to celebrate Kate’s 41st birthday, the royal family, including the future Queen was gearing up for the release of Prince Harry’s memoir.

Spare hit the shelves only a day after Kate’s birthday, bringing her under unwarranted scrutiny for her alleged behaviour towards Meghan Markle, as detailed by Harry in the book.

Not only this, in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family only a day before her 38th birthday, sending shockwaves around the world, whilst simultaneously raising eyebrows at royal members.

If the mom of three were hoping for a quieter birthday a year later, she couldn’t have been more mistaken.

In 2021, the princess’ birthday arrived only a day after the UK goverment announced a country-wide lockdown imposed due to quick spread of COVID-19.

She was also not able to call over her close friends and family in 2022 due to fears over the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, hence, the Palace didn’t hold a party to celebrate Kate’s landmark age of 40.

Rest assured, as the day goes by, the former Duchess of Cambridge is probably keeping her fingers crossed to avoid any upheaval caused by the “curse”.