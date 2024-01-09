King Charles, royal family share special birthday tribute to future Queen Princess Kate

King Charles, royal family wish Kate Middleton a very happy birthday

King Charles and the royal family led birthday tribute to their beloved princes Kate Middleton, who turned 42 on Tuesday (January 9).

Royal family's social media accounts shared an adorable picture of the future Queen with her father-in-law King Charles, captioning: "Wishing The Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today."

They added a meaningful symbol of the royalty, the crown, along with an emoji of balloon to mark the celebration.

In the picture, Kate is seen wearing a royal gown and tiara while enjoying delightful moments with King Charles, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward.

The post suggests as the royal family is ready to accept the Princess of Wales as their future Queen.