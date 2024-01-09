Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom set wedding date for 2024?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating for more than half a decade

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are hoping to seal their love for a lifetime this year.

The couple, who have been together for more than half a decade and engaged for four years, are reportedly set to tie the knot this year.

Not only this, a source revealed they are also looking to expand their family.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source revealed Katy and Orlando will get married soon – “possibly even on Valentine’s Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement.”

The pair’s previous plans to exchange vows were derailed by a couple of reasons, including failure to secure their dream location and later, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Katy and Orlando have postponed their wedding multiple times, but 2024 is the year they want to make it happen,” the insider insisted.

They claimed the duo originally wanted to fly off to Japan for their nuptials, however, the source noted, “That’s so far away and makes it that much harder to arrange.”

Hence, they might end up “doing something closer to home.”

The insider also let in on the couple’s plans to expand their family after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020.

“It’s very possible Katy will be a pregnant bride. It’s no secret that she very much wants to have baby number two, and this year really makes the most sense,” they shared.

“She’s finished her big Las Vegas residency, so she’s got some time in her schedule.

Plus, at three, Daisy is old enough now to understand the whole thing. She’s ready to be a big sister, too,” they added.