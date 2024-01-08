King Charles asks Prince William, Princess Kate to prepare for future roles

King Charles, Prince William, Kate hold crucial meeting amid abdication speculations

King Charles has reportedly held a meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton to discuss the future of the monarchy amid ongoing speculations about the his abdication, following Queen Margrethe of Denmark's shock decision to leave the throne.



"The monarch, 75, has reportedly summoned the Prince and Princess of Wales to discuss the future of the monarchy," an insider has claimed.



"The King has asked William and Kate to prepare for their future roles," they added.

But, the heir to the throne, William has paid whole respect to the his father and asked to continue as the monarch.

The source added: "William wants his father to continue until his eldest son Prince George, second to line of throne, comes to a certain age."



It's also being claimed that Queen Camilla, who was officially crowned with the King in May, also joined them during the crucial discussion.

Danish Queen Margrethe, 83, has decided to give up the Crown to her eldest son Prince Frederik.

Royal fans have also urged their beloved King to set an example by celebrating his son's crowing ceremony in his life. Some have requested the King to take proper care of his health and enjoy the rest of his life with grandchildren.

King Charles, who ascended to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September 2022, is reportedly carrying out his duty to ensure the throne is there for future generations.