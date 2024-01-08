Taylor Swift inspires Paramore to re-record their music amid record label row

Paramore recently ended their 20-year contract with Atlantic Records

Look what Taylor Swift made Paramore do.

As the iconic rock band recently ended their 20-year contract with Atlantic records, vocalist Haley Williams – a close pal of Swift’s – is taking a page from the pop sensation’s book to re-record and re-claim “ownership of their music,” per The Sun.

A source further told the outlet, “Taylor is really supportive to them behind the scenes and is always available to give them advice. She’s their biggest cheerleader.”

The move comes after the band reportedly had a falling out with their management and hence wanted to reclaim their music.

They are set to re-record with Hayley’s own publishing company, But Father, I Just Want to Sing Music.

After “bully” Scooter Braun acquired the label Taylor was associated with in 2019 – and with it the master recordings of her first six albums – she decided to re-record her music.

So far, she has re-recorded Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989.

Notably, Paramore aren’t the only musicians the Grammy-winner has inspired, with the source further telling The Sun, “There’s likely to be more bands and artists who re-record their music in years to come to regain rights.”