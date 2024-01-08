Why Marvel strongly refuses to replace Jonathan Majors with Will Smith

Jonathan Majors was let go by Marvel after his sexual harassment conviction

Marvel may be in deep trouble after losing its rising star Jonathan Majors – but they’re not desperate enough to hire Will Smith as his replacement.

With Majors out of Marvel’s big picture after his sexual harassment conviction, speculation started brewing online that Smith would take over as the studio is forced to “overhaul their next wave of movies and shows” that were dependent on Majors for the “next several years.”

However, a source shut down the rumours, telling the Daily Mail that recasting Majors with Smith – who has previously starred in superhero films – would be like replacing “baggage with more baggage.”

The insider further noted that deliberations on whether to recast or completely rewrite things will continue for several months, “but Will Smith will not be the replacement.”

Reputation expert Eric Schiffer further reasoned to the outlet that casting Smith would be a “deluded and reckless bloodbath” that could spark “a brutal backlash” among fans.

“Marvel execs probably snapped out of it and figured that Will remains radioactive - in a way that Avenger fans would likely see as annoying,” Schiffer explained.

Schiffer further noted that the snub from Marvel is probably best for Smith anyway, as “the last thing Will needs is to play a villain in 2024.”

Owing to his ongoing controversial image from Slapsgate 2022 and the revelations made in his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir, Worthy, Schiffer further predicted that “2024 won’t be the year Smith’s reputation returns.”