Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of severe outcomes if royal rift grows

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned of severe outcomes if their rift with the senior members of the royal family grows in 2024.

As per The Express, PR expert Mark Borkowski said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should utilise 2024 in order to rebuild their positive image among the public.

He shared, "2024 is a pivotal year for them. They need to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic because what they're doing is clearly not working."

Speaking of the California-based couple's alleged involvement in controversies against the royal family, Mark said, "Harry and Meghan can't have another year of taking swipes and talking about issues which don't resonate."

The expert believes that it is high time for Harry and Meghan "to build something more positive."

Notably, last year proved to be difficult for the Montecito pair following the release of Harry's explosive tell-all memoir Spare and Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have been reportedly struggling to grab lucrative deals amid their already crumbling career.