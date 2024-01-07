Kate Middleton feels devastated ahead of 42nd birthday

Ahead of her 42nd birthday, Prince William left his wife Kate Middleton "heartbroken" after making a significant choice regarding their older son, Prince George.



The Princess of Wales is "heartbroken" about Prince William's choice to send Prince George to Eton, according to GB News, which cited a royal source.

According to GB News, the royal insider told In Touch Weekly that Kate Middleton is "heartbroken" and that the pair had "argued" for years about sending their children to boarding school.

The insider claimed: "Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition."

The sources further claimed, "Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately."

The new allegations surfaced on Tuesday, January 9, when Kate Middleton was scheduled to spend her 42nd birthday with her family.

According to reports, on Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday, King Charles is also anticipated to give her a promotion as a token of appreciation.