Cameron Diaz reacts to ‘accusations’ in Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Cameron Diaz replies to Jeffrey Epstein Documents' claims

Cameron Diaz has provided her side of the story against the Jeffrey Epstein Documents’ statements.



Despite being cited by one of his former accusers of sexual assault in recently disclosed court documents, Cameron Diaz had no relationship to the late, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to the actress' representative.

As reported by Page Six of the documents, Johanna Sjoberg claimed in a deposition that the late financier discussed his connections to a number of celebrities, mentioning that he participated in "name-dropping."

When asked if she had met Diaz, she said, "No."

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever," the actress' rep claimed to multiple outlets Jan. 5, "regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her."

A federal judge opened the files as part of a resolved civil defamation case that another complainant, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, had brought against Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

Guiffre claimed Maxwell had been the victim of abuse and sex trafficking. Maxwell is incarcerated for 20 years for enlisting and preparing young girls for Epstein's sexual assault.

Throughout his life, the late multimillionaire financier had several celebrity, royal, political, and business acquaintances. He entered a guilty plea to the charge of enticing a minor for prostitution in 2008, and he completed more than a year of work-release from jail.

He was detained in July 2019 on suspicion of trafficking in sex with several minors, some of them as young as 14, between at least 2002 and 2005. He made a not guilty plea.

Epstein passed away in prison, aged 66, from what appeared to be a suicide, one month after he was arrested and before his trial.