 
close
Friday January 05, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Keke Palmer doesn’t even ‘recognize me’ in 2024 after Darius Jackson split

Darius Jackson’s ex Keke Palmer shares what ‘experiences’ new year has to ‘offer’

By Christina Harrold
January 05, 2024
Keke Palmer reflects on 2023 starting New Year
Keke Palmer reflects on 2023 starting New Year 

Keke Palmer kicked of New Year 2024 with “happiness” like never before, despite a messy split from ex Darius Jackson.

With a heartwarming video of herself swimming with a stingray, the Nope star shared her reflections on her current stage of life.

"I have never been so happy," Keke wrote along a Jan. 3 post. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer."

She added, "Look at my smile! I don't even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I'm on clouuuuuud nine!"

The 30-year-old has had a turbulent few months, as evidenced by this post. Keke got a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her former partner Darius Jackson in November.

The two of them have a 10-month-old child named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. 

The former Nickelodeon star claimed in documents obtained by NBC News that she suffered emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her ex-partner during their two-year romance.

"So much of Darius' abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy," Keke stated, "that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son."