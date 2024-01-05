Keke Palmer doesn’t even ‘recognize me’ in 2024 after Darius Jackson split

Keke Palmer kicked of New Year 2024 with “happiness” like never before, despite a messy split from ex Darius Jackson.
With a heartwarming video of herself swimming with a stingray, the Nope star shared her reflections on her current stage of life.
"I have never been so happy," Keke wrote along a Jan. 3 post. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer."
She added, "Look at my smile! I don't even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I'm on clouuuuuud nine!"
The 30-year-old has had a turbulent few months, as evidenced by this post. Keke got a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her former partner Darius Jackson in November.
The two of them have a 10-month-old child named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.
The former Nickelodeon star claimed in documents obtained by NBC News that she suffered emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her ex-partner during their two-year romance.
"So much of Darius' abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy," Keke stated, "that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son."
