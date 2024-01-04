King Charles faces mounting pressure to give up Crown to Prince William

King Charles faces calls to abdicate

King Charles III, who was officially crowned along with his wife Queen Camilla in May 2023, has faced growing calls to pass the throne to his eldest son Prince William.

The monarch, who waited almost 70 years to become the King, is reportedly facing mounting pressure to abdicate to Prince William.

The abdication of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has prompted British news outlets to discuss whether he will step down, paving the way for King William and Queen Catherine.



Former U.K. lawmaker Stephen Pound of the Labour Party told GB News: "I think it would be a wonderful thing. He would save the monarchy.



"The monarchy is in a state of crisis at the present time. We have had possibly the worst few years since her late Majesty passed on.

"Would it be a wonderful thing if King Charles actually said, 'I think it's time for a reset? I think it's time for me to step back. I've done my best, I've been a faithful and loyal servant. But now let's step back and let a new generation take over."



He went on saying: "Let's give the monarchy an injection for the future. Let's give them a restart. Let's kick-start the monarchy. I don't think we should elect the king and queen on popularity polls."

Following Queen Margrethe's announcement that she is abdicating, some have called on King Charles to do the same.



Writing in the Guardian, Simon Jenkins called on the King to follow Denmark's example, saying: "Queen Margrethe is the latest European monarch to make way for new blood. It puts our archaic system to shame."

Express.co.uk also put the question to its readers, asking whether the King should abdicate and let Prince William take the throne, and the results were torn. In total 5,609 people voted in the poll, with 47 percent voting yes and 51 percent voting no. The remaining two percent opted for 'Don't know'.

Some believe King Charles has been in-training since he was a teenager. He would not want to burden William while George, Charlotte and Louis are so young. Charles is doing a fine job, ably supported by Camilla.