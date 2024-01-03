Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew 'remarrying': Fergie's father makes shocking claims

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew 'remarrying'

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are thinking about remarrying, but new shocking revelations about their divorce in the first place suggest something else.

Sarah's father, Major Ronald Ferguson, blamed the Palace for pushing the Duke and Duchess of York into it, suggesting that an extended separation was what they wanted, according to Daily Mail.

And Prince Philip and Princess Margaret were allegedly keen to evict Sarah from the family. They even brought the late Queen round to their way of thinking.

"When Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, the Yorks, according to my source, were 'persuaded' to do the same."

However, the greatest obstacle to Andrew and Ferguson's remarriage (Prince Philip) is gone, but it's still not clear that the two ready to retie the knot.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has already addressed speculations and rumours about her plan to remarry her ex-husband Andrew, saying: "We’re happy with the way we are right now."

Reacting to rumours of marrying again her ex, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom said: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other."