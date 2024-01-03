Meghan Markle’s publishers snub her over ‘humiliating’ ultimatum

Meghan Markle received a big blow from her publishers as she allegedly gears up to write a bombshell memoir.
However, given the deal collapses of 2023, the Duchess of Sussex have been issued an ultimatum by the publishers, which would determine if they will continue with the process.
Royal commentator Neil Sean went on to claim that the former Suits actress has been asked to produce three chapters of her upcoming book before receiving any form of payment, via Express UK.
Meghan Markle's memoir will 'forever flavor perspective of royal family'
“A few publishers did show interest, they feel they can make a buck but it’s all about the money they would have to shell out,” he said. “Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out.”
Sean explained that in the world of publishing, this demand only means one thing and that is “they want to see if you’ve got a worthwhile story.”
He added, “The sticking point is they can’t trust giving anything out to a publisher without top level security because it could get leaked and then the whole deal will be ruined.”
Meghan Markle to confront King Charles in her expected tell-all memoir
Meghan and Prince Harry seemingly had a tumultuous year for business as many of their deals were in jeopardy following the collapse of their Spotify deal in June last year.
The Sussexes were dubbed untrustworthy by industry giants delivering a blow to their shaking Netflix multimillion dollar contract.
