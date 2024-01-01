Meghan Markle to confront King Charles in her expected tell-all memoir

File Footage

Meghan Markle, who is reportedly planning to release her tell-all memoir, is expected to seek some important answers from King Charles about the rules she has to follow as a former royal member.



As per a royal expert, Neil Sean, Prince Harry and his wife, who stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, "don't understand why" they have been under constant scrutiny despite their royal exit.



The royal commentator said on his YouTube channel, "Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King."

He added, "She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one to one to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy."



Neil claimed the thing that irritates Meghan is that the royal family has never questioned the Duchess of York, Sarah Fergusons' professional commitments.

However, the former Suits actress believes the royal family has different rules for her.

He shared, "The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, Loose Women and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the Royal Family."

"Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her," Neil concluded.

