Heather Dubrow’s husband Terry goes ‘dark’ for NYE photos

Terry Dubrow and Heather posing for a picture together

Terry Dubrow started his New Year of 2024 with a new look for his hair.



Heather Dubrow’s fans seemed excited for the actress’ husband's new hair colour.

As Heather Dubrow, star of Real Housewives of Orange County, shared a series of pictures of the couple celebrating New Year's Eve together on Monday, fans raced to her Instagram page to speculate over whether her husband, Terry Dubrow, had dyed his normally grey hair darker.

In the first shot, the couple took a mirror selfie with dark black hair that seemed to match, and in the second, they posed for four pictures in a photobooth. The Botched actor's hair looked darker than it did in his previous salt-and-pepper hairstyle.

Soon after, followers of Heather's article started leaving comments and inquiring as to whether the 65-year-old plastic surgeon had made any changes.

“Has Terry dyed his hair?” one fan commented.

“A little overboard with the hair dye, Terry,” another added.

“Giving me Adams [sic] Family vibes!!!,” another fan wrote, referring to the fictional gothic family.

“Terry, with all of your money, could you not afford a good colorist?” one critic asked.

“He’s sporting Tim Allen, Christmas with the Kranks vibes. You go Terry. You do you,” an admirer gushed.

“Love is, sharing the same bottle of hair dye,” another person said, highlighting the fact that the couple now has the same colour of hair.

“Ummm. Hair dye? No bueno. Handsome when he’s all natural,” one opposed.

Heather shared the photos as a greeting to her followers for a happy New Year.

“Wishing you all a year of health, happiness, and time well spent with loved ones, We had so much fun last night!” she captioned the post.



