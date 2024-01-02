Taylor Swift ‘possessive’ for Travis Kelce, while he gives ‘mixed signals’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang into the New Year by sharing an intimate moment at a post-game celebration in Kansas City.



In viral photos, the lovebirds who made it to the headlines in 2023, can be seen sharing a smooch and promising a loved-filled 2024 for themselves.



While analysing their body languages, Judi James told The Mirror that the pop megastar sent a clear message to the world that his new partner "is the centre of her focus and loving attention."



Judi shared that the Lover singer’s sweet gestures for the NFL athlete at the New Year Eve's party "was openly demonstrative, making her feelings for him clear to both Travis and the rest of the world."



Speaking of Taylor’s public display of affection towards her boyfriend, the expert added, "Winding both arms around his neck keeps him close and tied to her. It also bares her torso to him, suggesting both possession and trust.”



However, Judi believes that the NFL athlete appeared confused while acknowledging the Grammy Award winner’s love.

Judi claimed that Travis "looks like the one accepting the kiss and the signals of affection here rather than instigating them."



Taylor initially sparked romance rumours with Travis by making her appearance at one of his NFL games in September 2023.

Since then, the couple publicly confirmed their romance with PDA-filled outings.