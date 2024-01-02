Dua Lipa rings in 2024 with 'crazy' string of selfies

Fans were taken aback when Dua Lipa shared a series of selfies on New Year's Eve following her five-cocktail consumption.



The singer, 28, shared the glamorous photos on Instagram along with her preferred drink.

The photos showed Dua in a dressing gown, in what appeared to be a post-party setting.

She questioned her followers: "Anyone else do this after 5 negroni's? Happy 2024!!!"

Rushing to comment, one fan said: "she's so crazzzzzzzzzzy! Love her!!!"

Another said: "I think she's drunk."

And a third chimed in: "Haha she just like me for real I love her."

Given that the Levitating singer is expected to surpass all other female singers in earnings in Britain, it is hardly surprising that she was feeling festive.

In 2022, Dua's company made more money than pop sensation Adele, accumulating about £68 million.

The New Rules crooner is also expected to score a post-Barbie coup, having contributed the soundtrack hit Dance The Night and made an appearance as a mermaid.

Born to Kosovan-Albanian parents in London, she reportedly earns £10 million annually from social media and has landed a seven-figure Porsche deal in July, as well as tie-ins with several brands.