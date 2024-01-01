'Empty nesters' Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa anticipate new addition to family

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa simply can’t wait until their house roars with naughty giggles and whiny cries again.

Speaking to lifestyle magazine, Mr Feelgood, the Live! host revealed the pair, who are now empty nesters after their grown-up kids moved out, are already thinking about grandchildren.

Consuelos and Ripa are parents to three kids, Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 20 together.

“We’re designing things around that,” the television personality said of himself and his wife. “We want to be the magnets; we want to be the favorite grandparents.

“So we’re building the magnets so they have to come to us. It’s those kinds of conversations that really tie us together,” he added.

Consuelos also let in on his desire of grandkids during a conversation with his wife on her podcast series, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa back in March 2023.

He noted at the time, “We should have had, like, a good year or two years just to ourselves. But no, I think that I’m looking forward to being a grandfather. I’m really looking forward to that. That’s about as much parenting as I want,” adding, he doesn’t want more kids.