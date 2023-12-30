Julia Roberts and Danny Moder finally find their ‘solid ground’

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder 'closer' to each other: Source

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are doing well in their marriage even though they were close to calling it quits few years ago.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “They’ve been through so much to find solid ground, but they’re closer than they ever were.”

The couple, who share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Harry, didn’t have amazing relation after their marriage in 2002.

However, a source claimed that they were able to work things out.

“A lot of it was Julia calming down and realising she needed to stop trying to control everything, which is her nature,” stated the source.

Another source told the outlet, “Even though Danny is so mellow, it was affecting him.”

“Some things are more important,” continued the insider.

The source added, “Family comes first. Julia is still passionate and he’s still chill, but their personalities complement each other now.”

Earlier this month, OK! reported that Julia opened up about her secret to her long-lasting relationship.

“My sister, who has been married for 25 years or 26 years, I think, she says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines,” shared the Pretty Woman actress.

Speaking on The View, Julia explained, “Two sinks is important. I think marrying the right person is important, I think lots of kissing hello and goodbye is really, I think, a critical detail to daily life.”