Jamie Dornan recalls disturbing experience with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' fan

Jamie Dornan reflects on his stalker experience with Fifty Shades of Grey fan

Jamie Dornan has recently recalled disturbing experience with a stalker, who also turned out to be Fifty Shades of Grey fan.



In a new interview with The Independent, Jamie revealed that he faced scary incident right before the pandemic.

“I had a situation… a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was scary,” said the 41-year-old.

The actor continued, “Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there.”

Jamie also clarified that he and his Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson are only reel-life couple.

However, in reality, he tied the knot with a composer and former actress, Amelia Warner. They share three daughters together.

The Heart of Stone actor shared, “I tried to put walls up around [the fans], to really try and not let that in.”

“I’m pretty good at just blocking any of the noise associated with whatever fandom is – not letting it affect me, or more importantly my family,” he stated.

Jamie also discussed about his acting process by getting into the mind of a stalker to play the role of serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall.

Speaking to LA Times, the Robin Hood actor disclosed, “I followed a woman on the London Underground. I really kept my distance… she got off a few stops earlier than I was planning so I said right, I have to commit to this. I followed her around a couple of street corners and then was like: what are you doing?”

“I’m sort of not proud of myself. But I do honestly think I learned something from it, because I’ve obviously never done any of that. It was intriguing and interesting to enter that process of ‘what are you following her for?’ and ‘what are you trying to find out?’” he added.

Meanwhile, Jamie can next be seen in the second season of BBC drama The Tourist, which will begin January 1.