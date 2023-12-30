Victoria Beckham shares David ‘reading moments’

File Footage

David Beckham honed his hen-keeping skills after receiving his very own flock as a Christmas gift from his wife, Victoria.



Posh, aged 49, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday depicting David, aged 48, engrossed in 'keeping chickens for dummies.'

She wrote: 'Just a little Friday night reading for @DavidBeckham'.

The book serves as a practical gift for David, offering an introduction to chicken care, guidance on proper feeding, and expert advice from the River Cottage ‘Chicken Whisperer.'

To accommodate his new hobby, Victoria set up a hutch and hen pen at their Cotswolds farmhouse, complementing the beehives already present on the expansive estate.

The fashion designer proudly showcased the Beckham hens, complete with a cockerel, on Instagram.

The couple embraced the festive spirit a day earlier, posing with Santa Claus after he visited their sprawling country mansion.