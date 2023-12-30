Prince William, Harry won't drop their guns to end war in 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry's reunion is unlikely in 2024

Prince Harry, who's said to be missing his elder brother Prince William and other royal relatives, may eventually reconcile with the future king, but a public relations guru doesn't see the reunion in 2024.

An expert believes that Harry and William won't drop their guns in near future as their wounds are still raw and unhealed.

Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told The Mirror: "There have been recent rumours that relations between Harry and his father King Charles are thawing, while relations between William and Harry are still said to be icy."



Sharing her opinion on the ongoing feud between the two royal brothers, the expert claimed: "Meghan and Harry will know in their heart-of-hearts that many bridges will need to [be] built in order for a reconciliation with the Royals."

Carratt continued: "But September 2024 sees Harry turn 40, which is a milestone birthday and probably one that will cause him to reflect on the past. Let’s not forget, [that] it was an age his mum Princess Diana didn’t reach, so I believe it will be a poignant time for him."



She added: "I firmly believe that there are parts of Harry that misses his immediate family. Himself and William went through a lot together growing up and I do think they will eventually come back together in the future."

"Despite ill feeling between Meghan, Harry and William and Kate, the ‘fab four’, did come together for walk around in Windsor when the Queen died and I’m sure that King Charles doesn’t have want the next time they all come together to be after he passes away."



The expert went on saying that he does not think that people we’ll see a photo opp with Meghan, Harry and William and Kate unless something significant happens within the royal family.



Carratt also suggested a solution that may help bring two brothers together, saying: "If bridges are built and the rift is worked on quietly behind the scenes, in a couple of years we could see a photo of the Cambridge and Sussex families all together."