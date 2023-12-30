Paula Abdul sues American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe over sexual assault

Paula Abdul slaps American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe with lawsuit over sexual assault

Paula Abdul accused the executive producer of American Idol, Nigel Lythgoe of sexually harassing the singer twice. The former filed for a lawsuit on Friday, December. 30.

The Opposites Attract singer alleged in the lawsuit that Lythgoe assaulted her in the elevator during the early seasons of the popular singing show.

She alleged being shoved by Nigel against the wall as he touched her inappropriately, trying to force himself on the singer.

Years later, he invited the Rush Rush singer over for dinner and Abdul accepted the offer, assuming it would be a professional setup.

She later found out that the producer tried to force himself on top of her.

The lawsuit stated that everytime Lythgoe tried to assault Abdul, she fled away.

It also accused the producer of verbal harassment and bullying, as well as the fact that she was paid less than male judges on American Idol.

The 61-year-old multi-hyphenate star mentioned that the producer tried to assault one of her assistants in April 2015.

The lawsuit added: “For years, Abdul has remained silent about the sexual assaults and harassment she experienced on account of Lythgoe due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career as a television personality and of being ostracized and blackballed by an industry that had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual assault and harassment.”