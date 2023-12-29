Prince William, Princess Kate share unseen family photos to wrap up 2023

Prince William, Princess Kate wrap up 2023 with sweet montage

Kate Middleton and Prince William delighted fans with their latest post on Friday by sharing a sweet montage of their activities to say goodbye to 2023.

Future King William and Princess Kate are all set to welcome the New Year in style as they appeared quiet satisfied with their outgoing year's activities.

The Prince and Prince of Wales social media accounts shared pictures of their royal engagements and unseen family moments with their three kids in adorable photo round up of the year.

They wrote in caption: '2023 [tick emoji]. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year.'



In some of the pictures, William is seen posing with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their father's day shoot.

William and Kate also paid a special tribute to the late Queen as they posed on a bench installed at Windsor to commemorate the children's great-grandmother's 90th birthday on April 19, 2016.

In the montage, William is seen meeting well-wishers, as well as Princess Kate with Roman Kemp. Others pictures included the Coronation, various events of the future Queen's Shaping up Campaign and St. Patrick's Day.

